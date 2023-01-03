Denali Advisors LLC Increases Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. NBT Bancorp makes up approximately 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.61.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

