Denali Advisors LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dorian LPG worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $764.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.27%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $981,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,022,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,427,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 53,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $981,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,022,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,427,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,500 shares of company stock worth $6,017,030. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

