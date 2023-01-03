Denali Advisors LLC Sells 12,085 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,085 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries makes up about 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,780,000 after buying an additional 68,291 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,502,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

MLI opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $944.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.