Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $249,462.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $249,462.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Michael Gorman bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,435 shares of company stock valued at $882,345. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $180.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

