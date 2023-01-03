United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Position Increased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. United States Cellular accounts for about 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of United States Cellular worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United States Cellular by 129.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in United States Cellular by 246.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $35,964.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,981 shares in the company, valued at $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on USM. StockNews.com downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Raymond James downgraded United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of USM stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.59.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

