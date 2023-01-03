Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. UFP Industries makes up about 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of UFP Industries worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 550.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 502.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 338.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

