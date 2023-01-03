Denali Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 349,445.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 76,878 shares during the period. Century Communities comprises about 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Century Communities worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Century Communities by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Century Communities by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CCS opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $82.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 4.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Century Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

