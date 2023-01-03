Denali Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 60,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Select Medical worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEM. UBS Group AG raised its position in Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Select Medical by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Stock Down 0.3 %

SEM stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.