Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,890,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 727,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 488,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,968,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 10,270 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 10,270 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb bought 19,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CL King cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $651.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.