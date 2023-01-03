Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 384.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,135 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $255,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

