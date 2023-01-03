Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stake Lessened by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Acushnet worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,307,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,194,000 after purchasing an additional 133,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 8.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 21.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,474,000 after purchasing an additional 228,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

