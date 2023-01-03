Denali Advisors LLC Increases Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx comprises 1.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of BlueLinx worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 248.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 71.9% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.79. The company has a market cap of $642.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.78. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.24.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 70.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

