Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 21,900 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 267.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $792,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $3,770,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

