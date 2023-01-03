Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 19,069 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 8.3% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Airbnb by 164.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 6.1% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 30.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 815,772 shares of company stock valued at $84,558,735. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $191.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.01.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.