Denali Advisors LLC Buys 24,700 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of AMC Networks worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $673.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $681.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.53 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

