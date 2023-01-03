Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,572 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Newmark Group worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Newmark Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $664.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.05 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NMRK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Newmark Group

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.