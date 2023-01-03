Denali Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Weis Markets by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Weis Markets by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Weis Markets Price Performance

NYSE:WMK opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.66. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $95.57. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.31.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 30.70%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Stories

