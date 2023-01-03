Denali Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,211,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.