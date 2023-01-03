Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $701,000 in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,824,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,365,000 after acquiring an additional 518,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $17,880,000.

OLLI opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

