Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $701,000 in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,824,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,365,000 after acquiring an additional 518,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $17,880,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance
OLLI opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.