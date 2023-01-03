Ferguson Shapiro LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $114.89 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $128.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

