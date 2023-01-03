Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys 415 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 37.5% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Paychex by 219.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Paychex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Paychex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 561,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,986,000 after acquiring an additional 34,909 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.