Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises about 2.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $128.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

