iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $116.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

