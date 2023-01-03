Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.1 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $158.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.