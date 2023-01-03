Field & Main Bank Trims Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

