Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

