Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Up 8.9% in December

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BHFAL opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

