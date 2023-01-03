Versor Investments LP Acquires 55,250 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 452.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,250 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. ING Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.