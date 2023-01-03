iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after buying an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $532,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after buying an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.97. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.42.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

