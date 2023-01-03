Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 565,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 342.8 days.

Eurofins Scientific Price Performance

ERFSF opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $127.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €73.30 ($77.98) to €65.00 ($69.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eurofins Scientific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.