Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,464,000 after acquiring an additional 105,525 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 42,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 118,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV stock opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.88.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

