Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

