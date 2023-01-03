Clarius Group LLC Sells 88 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 22.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,157 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.05. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.10.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,513 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

