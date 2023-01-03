Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Boosted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $257.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.38 and a 200-day moving average of $238.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $350.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.69.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

