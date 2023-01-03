Clarius Group LLC Acquires 538 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,734 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 14,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in eBay by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eBay Price Performance

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

EBAY opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

