Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Plans GBX 3.20 Dividend

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shires Income Stock Performance
LON SHRS opened at GBX 270.03 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 253.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. Shires Income has a 1 year low of GBX 216.81 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 291 ($3.51).
About Shires Income
