Severfield plc (SFR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 on February 3rd

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Severfield Trading Down 1.3 %

LON SFR opened at GBX 61.21 ($0.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £189.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1,033.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.63. Severfield has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.65 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76 ($0.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Pegler bought 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £15,104 ($18,197.59). In other news, insider Rosie Toogood purchased 49,749 shares of Severfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £24,874.50 ($29,969.28). Also, insider Mark Pegler acquired 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £15,104 ($18,197.59).

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

