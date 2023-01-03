First Financial Co. to Issue None Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the bank on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

First Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. First Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Financial has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $553.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.60.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. First Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $46,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,312 shares of company stock worth $108,231. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Financial by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 6,488.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

