Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on January 20th

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $112.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.70.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Royal Gold by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

