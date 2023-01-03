Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 13th

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -480.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

NYSE KRG opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRG shares. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,586,063.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,781,000 after purchasing an additional 944,981 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,669,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 397,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after buying an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.