QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Plans GBX 2.40 Dividend

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

QinetiQ Group Stock Down 1.9 %

QQ stock opened at GBX 357 ($4.30) on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.20 ($4.77). The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,151.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 353.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 355.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QQ. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.60) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.30) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

