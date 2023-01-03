UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
UP Global Sourcing Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of UPGS opened at GBX 165 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £147.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.79. UP Global Sourcing has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 202.43 ($2.44). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Insider Activity at UP Global Sourcing
About UP Global Sourcing
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.
Featured Articles
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.