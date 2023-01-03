UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UP Global Sourcing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UPGS opened at GBX 165 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £147.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.79. UP Global Sourcing has a 1 year low of GBX 90 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 202.43 ($2.44). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insider Activity at UP Global Sourcing

About UP Global Sourcing

In related news, insider Chris Dent purchased 13,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,255.14 ($23,198.96).

(Get Rating)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

Featured Articles

