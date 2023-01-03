Songbird (SGB) Price Reaches $0.0137 on Major Exchanges

Songbird (SGB) traded up 30.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Songbird token can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $136.80 million and $1.65 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003043 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00463482 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.80 or 0.02250717 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.23 or 0.29658123 BTC.
About Songbird
Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog.
Songbird Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.
