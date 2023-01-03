JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $75.95 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, JUNO has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00006868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $75.95 million and $364,907.72 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00463482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.80 or 0.02250717 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.23 or 0.29658123 BTC.

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 66,078,647 coins. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

