Workspace Group plc (WKP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.40 on February 1st

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Workspace Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 459.60 ($5.54) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 436.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 488.26. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 335.20 ($4.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 893 ($10.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £880.77 million and a P/E ratio of 523.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WKP shares. Barclays upgraded Workspace Group to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 640 ($7.71) to GBX 520 ($6.27) in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.83) to GBX 560 ($6.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

