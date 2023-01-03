Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on January 13th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.68 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 66.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. B. Riley started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

