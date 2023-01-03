JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Hits $0.0039

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $178.66 million and approximately $162.84 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003043 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00463482 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.80 or 0.02250717 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.23 or 0.29658123 BTC.
About JasmyCoin
JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,299,999,999 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
