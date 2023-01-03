Nexum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $208,144.41 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $208,144.41 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexum has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00463482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.80 or 0.02250717 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,965.23 or 0.29658123 BTC.

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

