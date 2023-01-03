Threshold (T) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $161.39 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00038380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00019648 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00228404 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01597632 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,233,864.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

