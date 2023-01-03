WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $40.14 million and approximately $703,684.33 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00451500 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021219 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000838 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018136 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000234 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,021,940 coins and its circulating supply is 762,554,173 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

